Those who would like to participate in a graduation ceremony at Gateway Karis Church, located at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino, have until Monday, June 14 to RSVP.
The indoor ceremony, which will include live praise music and a recording of “Pomp and Circumstance,” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 for any high school or college graduate of 2020 and 2021 who missed their ceremonies because of the shutdown.
The event is free for graduates and their family members.
Names of the graduates will be read and a gift will be given to each graduate.
Those who have caps and gowns should wear them to the event. Those who do not have their own should ask the church for a set to borrow for picture-taking.
Masks are not required but the church requests those who have not been vaccinated and did not have COVID to wear a mask indoors.
To register, visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Information: (909) 628-6598.
