Chino Hills artist Jennifer Duran paints daydreams with watercolor. She is one of five artists selected to paint giant bingo balls for the Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon.
Her “B-11” bingo ball featuring artwork of hummingbirds in acrylics and spray paint will be on display at the casino for the next several months.
The installation of the balls commemorates the casino’s history of tribal bingo and a new partnership with PlayStudios, a mobile gaming developer of Las Vegas style games.
Mrs. Duran said she found out about the contest through her participation as an artist at ArtWalk San Diego of which Sycuan Casino Resort is a sponsor.
“They put out an art call and I submitted a proposal,” she said.
Mrs. Duran, who has lived in Chino Hills for three years, said her work is made to bring out emotions and lead viewers to make an emotional connection, as if they are experiencing the same moment in time.
She attended Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles after high school in 2004 but left after a semester to pursue other interests.
During this hiatus, she got married and became a mother.
She was encouraged by a friend in 2014 to return to her love of painting and hasn’t looked back.
Mrs. Duran works from her home studio where she lives with her husband Karl and four children.
Her art can be seen on her website at www.art byjenduran.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.