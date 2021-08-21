Chino Hills has increased the contract for its solid waste consultant by $28,500 to review proposals from three additional trash companies and hold negotiations with two additional firms.
HF&H was hired by the city in the amount of $160,000 in 2020 to analyze four proposals by waste collection agencies and negotiate a contract with the top proposer.
Since seven proposals were received, the consultant has requested $5,500 for each additional proposal for a total of $16,500.
Additionally, if it is determined that more than one proposer is selected for final negotiations, it will cost $6,000 per additional proposer.
City staff asked the council for $12,000 to allow the city the ability to negotiate with two additional proposers if necessary.
The amendment brings the contract to $188,500.
Chino Hills city councilman Ray Marquez said he is amazed so many trash firms submitted proposals.
The council voted unanimously to approve the increase on Aug. 10, with Mayor Brian Johsz recusing himself from the discussion because he is employed by one of the bidders, Athens Services.
Mr. Johsz is the director of government affairs for Athens Services of City of Industry. He submitted a conflict of interest form declaring a financial interest due to his employment.
The other six companies that submitted proposals are American Reclamation of Los Angeles and Urbaser (a joint venture); Waste Management of Chino; Republic Services of Anaheim, which is the city’s current waste hauler; Ware Disposal of Santa Ana; Burrtec of Fontana; and Valley Vista Services of City of Industry.
The city hired HF&H because of the complexities associated with the solid waste industry and regulations imposed by governmental agencies including green waste disposal rules and a new organic waste recycling mandate.
The city’s contract with Republic Services expired in November 2020 and the council extended the term of the contract to Jan. 31, 2022, with an optional five-month extension to June 30, 2022, because the consultant projected it would take one year for the bid and award process and another six months to roll out services under the new agreement.
Waste collection contracts are lucrative for trash companies because they are often multi-year contracts in the millions of dollars.
