Chino City Council candidate Curtis Burton has spent $11,007, the most money so far in the city council race for the Nov. 8 election, with Greg Marquez not far behind having spent $10,196 as of Sept. 24.
According to campaign disclosure statements Mr. Burton, a Chino Planning Commissioner and retired Chino Police Officer who is running in District 2, spent $6,755 for campaign literature and mailings and $725 for information technology costs during the reporting period of July 1 to Sept. 24.
He reported $9,373 in contributions, including $2,500 from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Group, $1,000 from Earl Elrod, a former Chino councilman, $1,000 from the Peace Officers Research Association of California, $1,000 from Dr. James Lally of Lally Medical Group, $750 from Level One Protection, Inc. of Corona, $500 from Debbie Gallego of Chino, and $250 each from Chino Councilmember Karen Comstock, former Chino Police Officer William Valentine, George Sasso, a pastor at Calvary Chapel, Jill Sitton of Chino, Aida Sanchez of Chino, and Alex Yim of Chino Hills.
Mr. Marquez, a Community Services Commissioner and police officer for the City of Irvine also running in District 2, loaned himself $7,500 of the $10,196 he spent.
Mr. Marquez spent $5,360 on fundraiser costs, campaign materials, and a videographer.
He reported contributions of $4,809 including $250 from Patricia Almazon of Upland, $160 from Jia Pon Café of Chino, $107 from Joe Fraga of Chino, and $54 from Robert Martinez, a Community Services Commissioner.
Sylvia Orozco, a former Chino Valley School Board member running in District 2, has spent $1,194 on campaign-related items including $1,664 for yard signs.
Mrs. Orozco reported contributions of $2,250 including $1,250 from Threshold Technologies, Inc. in Chino, $500 from Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers’ campaign commitee, and $500 from Dr. James Lally of Lally Medical Group.
Her husband, Ruben Orozco, loaned her $2,045 for the campaign.
Incumbent Marc Lucio, a retired captain with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, has spent $8,917, including $7,470 for campaign consulting, flyers, social media, yard signs, and voter information software.
Mr. Lucio reported contributions of $7,200 during this period, including $3,000 from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Group, $2,000 from Armando Camarena of Upland, $750 from Laurence Knott of Laguna Niguel, $500 from Kevin Cisneroz, a Chino Planning Commissioner, $400 from John Ferguson of Chino, and $350 from Maria Lucio of Whittier.
Larry Wu, an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance, reported two contributions of $1,500 each: Chris Rufer of Woodland and Dolores Franco of Wrightwood. The Red Brennan Group Political Action Committee was the intermediary donor for both contributions. The Red Brennan group is a political organization that believes government should be limited in size, scope, and scale.
Aabir Bushara, a civil service transportation engineer, submitted a 470 form declaring that he anticipates spending and receiving less than $2,000 during the campaign.
