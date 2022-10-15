Chino City Council candidate Curtis Burton has spent $11,007, the most money so far in the city council race for the Nov. 8 election, with Greg Marquez not far behind having spent $10,196 as of Sept. 24.

According to campaign disclosure statements Mr. Burton, a Chino Planning Commissioner and retired Chino Police Officer who is running in District 2, spent $6,755 for campaign literature and mailings and $725 for information technology costs during the reporting period of July 1 to Sept. 24.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.