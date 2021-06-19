A project by the Chino Valley school district that includes a new administrative building will receive a second review by the Chino planning commission on Monday at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 13220 Central Avenue.
The planning commission voted 4 to 3 in April to approve the project, but the city council agreed with concerns expressed by some commissioners about truck traffic from a warehouse that’s part of the project.
The city council voted to return the project to the commission for a further study of the environmental impact report.
Xebec Building company entered into an agreement with the school district to construct the administration building at 134621 Ramona Avenue in exchange for allowing the builder to build a warehouse on 14.2 acres on Yorba Avenue between Schaefer and Chino avenues, and lease it with no payments for 66 years.
