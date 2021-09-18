The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will return from a long COVID lockdown to welcome back women in the community to “The Yellow Rose of Texas” luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at a new location, the McCoy Barn, 12480 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Check-in and shopping will take place at 10:30 a.m.
A western-style buffet catered by Corky’s Kitchen and Bakery in Pomona will be available. Women are encouraged to wear western-style clothing and bring their favorite mug to use.
Line dancing will be led by Bonnie Reed, a professional line dancer.
Darlene Incando will be the inspirational speaker with the topic “Whose Kid Are You?”
The event will include vendors and raffle drawings benefitting Stonecroft, a non-profit, non-denominational organization.
Face masks are optional.
Cost of the luncheon is $25 with payment at the door in cash or check.
RSVP by Friday, Oct. 22.
Information: Paula Milberger, (909) 636-8144.
