Lou Moreno received the 2020 Edwin Rhodes Community Service Award from the City of Chino.
The prestigious award recognizes individuals for their contributions to the Chino community.
Erin Moreno Fox accepted the award on behalf of her father, who did not attend the March 18 city council meeting where the award was presented by Mayor Eunice Ulloa.
Mrs. Ulloa read the following information from a proclamation that will be displayed at city hall.
Mr. Moreno was born and raised in Chino. He was hired by the Chino Police Department in July 1957.
Detective Sgt. Moreno and community member and amateur boxer Bobby Sedillo saw a disturbing trend of young men joining gangs in the downtown Chino area.
The two men wanted to provide the youth with a positive activity as an alternative to gang life and established the youth boxing club in the late 1960s as a place where they could learn self-discipline and develop character.
Over time the boys showed more interest in boxing and putting themselves in the ring, rather than on the streets.
Due to the efforts of Mr. Moreno, the Chino Police Department increased support for the program and positive relationships between law enforcement and the young boxers developed.
The boxing club received its non-profit statute and articles of incorporation in 1980 as the Chino Youth Boxing Foundation. The boxing club is now supported by the Chino Community Services Department, providing the club with its permanent home at the Chino Neighborhood Center.
After 29 years with the Chino Police Department Mr. Moreno retired as captain in 1986. He also served three terms on the Chino Valley school district board of education and for many years as a board member and announcer for the boxing club.
Reading from the proclamation Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the Chino youth boxing foundation is stronger than ever, with girls and boys participating.
Mr. Moreno is married and has four daughters, three sons, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ms. Moreno Fox was accompanied by her husband Daniel Fox and their daughter Aiyana Fox. Chino boxing board president Mike Garcia and board members Josie Garro and Yolanda Holguin also attended the awards presentation.
