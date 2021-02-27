Modifications to the Kimball Business Park at the northwest corner of Kimball and Hellman avenues will be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, March 1 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The proposal from Orbis LCG Kimball, LLC includes a request to build a 5,590-square-foot gas station with eight pumps, a convenience market and quick-serve restaurant.
Also in the proposal is a 7-Eleven and a tenant that would have drive-through capacity.
The commission will also review an application from Roberto Graciano to construct a 1,732-square-foot workshop behind a family residence at 4114 Hacienda Lane, in a zoning district that allows for two dwelling units per acre.
The workshop is a non-habitable accessory structure.
The commission will discuss several code updates needed to comply with new laws and changes.
Written comments may be submitted to planning@cityofchino.org before 5:30 p.m. March 1.
In person attendance is permitted with social distance and mask requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.