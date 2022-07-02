Community Park to get a $7M refresher

The Chino Hills Community Park, showing its age, will receive a big refresh in two phases that will cost $7,084,250.
The 15-year-old park was built in 2007 at a cost of $15.7 million and is showing some wear and tear.
The artificial turf on Fields 1 through 4 will be replaced. The dirt infields will also be replaced with artificial turf starting in November with an ending date expected the last week of January 2023, said community services director Jonathan Marshall.
Fields 5 and 6 will be replaced in the second phase that will start in November 2023 and go through January 2024, he said.
Six new scoreboards, one per field, will be installed to replace the existing scoreboards, he said.
There will be no improvements to the concession stand or playground, he said.
Cost of the artificial turf is approximately $3.25 million of the total amount, Mr. Marshall said.
In addition to the artificial turf, the parking lot will be expanded by an additional 80-plus spaces next to the storage shed, he said.
Field lights will be replaced with LED field lighting, the green screening on the fencing will be replaced, and the restrooms will be painted and repaired, he said.
Other improvements, as listed in the capital improvement program budget, will include replacing the entrance gate, resurfacing and restriping the parking lot, rehabilitating the office and restroom, replacing and repairing the chain link fence around the backstops, painting the exterior poles, and making exterior building repairs.
Funding sources for the improvements are: $4,358,250 from the General Fund, $1,226,000 from the Parks Maintenance Fund, $130,503 from Community Facilities District 1 (Rolling Ridge), $67,152 from Community Facilities District 2 (Los Ranchos), $117,233 from Community Facilities District 5 (Soquel Canyon, Rincon and Woodview), $36,604 from Community Facilities District 8 (Butterfield) and $1,148,508 from Community Facilities District 9 (Rincon Village).
The improvement project was included in the capital improvement program budget adopted by the city council on June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.