Members of the 2020 solar boat team from Chino Hills High
Submitted photo

Members of the 2020 solar boat team from Chino Hills High participated in the design and boat making process in preparation for the annual solar boat race in spring, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured in top row (from left) are Trisha Tran, Alexis Chion, Kayla Shin, Sydney Gavela, Byron Chan, Usman Shafi, Ryan Kuo, Enson Wong, Jack Lin, Harchet Singh, Keagan Chern, Ricky Yu, Michael Barard. Bottom row (from left) are Alexandra Olivar, Isabelle Nam, Zara Riparip, Nailyn Lopez, Zoe Mae Andal, Josh Rodriguez Garcia and Samantha Olivar. Not pictured is team advisor Keane Misawa.  The team reorganized for a virtual competition issued by event sponsor Metropolitan Water District and finished with a first-place win for Chino Hills High.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.