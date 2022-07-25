An armed robbery and a firing of a gun led to the closure of the 12600 block of Norton Avenue in Chino Monday morning, Chino Police said.
Two suspects – a white male adult and a Hispanic female adult – are being sought by police, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Police officers were called to Norton Avenue, south of Walnut Avenue, at 8:30 a.m. on a report of victim being robbed at gunpoint, the sergeant said.
“The victim was known to the suspects,” he said. “We believe one shot was fired, but no one was struck. Officers did find a shell casing.”
Nearby Newman Elementary School, at 4150 Walnut Ave., was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m., he said.
Chino Police opened Norton Avenue about 11:45 a.m.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
