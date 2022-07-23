Display barn to be built behind Old Schoolhouse Museum

A barn will be built behind the Old School House Museum on 11th and B streets to display historic farm equipment. 

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

A 700-square-foot barn for the display of vintage farm equipment will be built behind the Old Schoolhouse Museum on 11th and B streets in Chino.

The Chino Planning Commission approved a special conditional use permit to allow the barn on Monday, with Commissioner Brandon Blanchard absent.

