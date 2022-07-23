Display barn to be built behind Old Schoolhouse Museum

A 700-square-foot barn for the display of vintage farm equipment will be built behind the Old Schoolhouse Museum on 11th and B streets in Chino.
The Chino Planning Commission approved a special conditional use permit to allow the barn on Monday, with Commissioner Brandon Blanchard absent.
The barn will display historic farm equipment that was used in the city, said Project Planner Andrea Gilbert.
It will be painted dark red with white trim to appear like a traditional barn structure with large rolling doors on the east and west facing side, Ms. Gilbert said. A cupola with a horse weathervane will be built on top of the gable roof.
The existing parking lot will be redesigned and a decomposed granite walkway will be added to connect to the barn. Drought tolerant landscaping will be planted to replace the grass.
Parks and Capital Projects Manager Carolyn Baltzer said the site may be used for school fieldtrips. The project is estimated to be completed by next summer.
The Chino Valley Historical Society created the design for the barn and has raised $90,000 for the project, Ms. Baltzer said.
The city’s Community Services Department operates the museum and will also operate the display barn.
The museum occupies the building that served as the first schoolhouse in Chino, built in 1888.
The school was originally located at Fifth and D streets and was relocated to 11th and B streets in 1914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.