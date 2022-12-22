Chino police jailed a 42-year-old Chino man on suspicion of murder and two felony counts of driving under the influence causing injuries after a three-car crash late last Saturday afternoon at El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue.
Joshua Moloney was booked on $1 million bail into the West Valley Detention Center, according to jail records.
He is scheduled to appear in a San Bernardino County courtroom on Monday, Jan. 9, court records show.
Chino police officers rushed to Kimball and El Prado at 5:38 p.m. on a report of a collision where a Chevrolet pickup truck rear-ended a sedan, driven by 27-year-old Fernando Aguilar, a Los Angeles resident.
Mr. Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene, Chino police said.
A third car was struck in the collision. Two other people suffered injuries, police said.
“Mr. Moloney was determined to be driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested at the scene,” City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said.
Anyone with information on the collision can call Officer Steve Brown at (909) 334-3116 or email sbrown@chinopd.org.
(1) comment
Terrible. Use Uber peeps
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.