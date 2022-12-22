Chino police jailed a 42-year-old Chino man on suspicion of murder and two felony counts of driving under the influence causing injuries after a three-car crash late last Saturday afternoon at El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue.

Joshua Moloney was booked on $1 million bail into the West Valley Detention Center, according to jail records.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Brian-ho
Brian-ho

Terrible. Use Uber peeps

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.