Jason Maurer of Chino Hills
Photo by Trina Maurer

Jason Maurer of Chino Hills stands beside his family’s decorated car with a plaque from the Chino Valley school district for achieving perfect attendance from 2007 to 2020 at Hidden Trails Elementary, Canyon Hills Junior High and Ayala High School. Attending his May 27 drive-by graduation event at Ayala High were his parents Tom and Trina Maurer, and sister Allysa (Ayala High graduate, 2018). 

