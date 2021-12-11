Chairpersons for the three City of Chino Hills commissions have been selected for 2022.
They are Sheran Voigt for the Planning Commission, Richard Austin for the Public Works Commission, and Jennifer Holtkamp for the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Vice chairpersons were also selected: they are Mike Stover for Planning Commission, Natalie Avila for Public Works Commission, and Robert Gavela for Parks and Recreation Commission.
