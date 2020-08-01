The “Aedes” mosquitoes are aggressively biting residents leaving behind red marks that are itchy and sometimes painful.
The black mosquitoes with distinctive white bands on their bodies are considered “invasive” because they can potentially carry diseases such as West Nile Virus, Zika and others.
The good news is that there have been no cases of West Nile Virus as of July 24 in the boundaries of the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District even though the activity and spread of the mosquitoes is on the rise.
The District includes Chino Hills, Chino, Ontario, Montclair, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga and county areas.
Brian Reisinger of the District said the mosquitoes are small-container, backyard breeders that bite day and night.
The mosquitoes favor small water sources to lay eggs, even as small as a water bottle cap, which are often overlooked by residents as a breeding place.
They lay eggs in containers inside homes as well.
Flowerpot overflow pans, toys, garden tools, and pet dishes are other potential egg-laying sites.
“As these are backyard breeders, they are harder to detect so we really encourage folks to call us if they are experiencing bites,” he said.
A trap called “In2Care” will be installed by a technician that attracts egg-laying females and kills the emerging larvae and the adult females.
The traps require no maintenance and the technician will visit monthly to make sure they’re working properly.
Mr. Reisinger said the mosquitoes are being noticed more than ever because people are stuck at home and in closer proximity to them.
There have been 251 West Nile virus positive samples in 18 counties in California, and 88 St. Louis Encephalitis positive samples in four counties, according to the District’s statistics.
Mr. Reisinger recommends using a good repellent that can help to reduce bites. They should contain deet, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535.
A local pharmacist recommends using Cortisone-10 ointment, preferred over the cream form, once the bites have occurred and are itchy.
To request an inspection and trap, call 635-0307.
