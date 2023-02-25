Sand and sandbags are available for Chino Valley residents in anticipation of the heavy rainfall that will continue through today (Feb. 25) and hit again early next week. In Chino, residents can visit Station 1 at 5078 Schaefer Ave.; Station 3 at 7550 Kimball Ave.; and Station 7 at 5980 Riverside Drive. In Chino Hills, residents can visit Station 2 at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road and Station 4 at 16231 Canon Lane. Residents can fill up to 25 sandbags.
Utility boxes in the City of Chino could soon be wrapped with vinyl photographs after Councilman Chris Flores proposed the idea at the Feb. 7 council meeting. Mr. Flores asked that the matter be placed on a future city council agenda to showcase the city’s scenery and local art. The City of Chino Hills has been wrapping utility boxes with scenic artwork for the past two years.
The city manager of Chino is now authorized to settle claims against the city ranging from $10,001 to $50,000. The previous amount was $5,001 to $25,000 claims. The director of human resources will be able to settle claims up to $10,000. The previous amount was up to $5,000. The city council will review claims exceeding $50,000, instead of claims exceeding $25,000.
The Chino Neighborhood House will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 to celebrate the purchase of the building that it has rented for many decades. The charity, located at 13130 Sixth St., offers groceries to needy residents who live within the school district's boundaries.
The new In-N-Out Distribution Center was praised during Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting. Councilmembers raved about the 284,996-square-foot distribution/processing building at the southwest corner of Mayhew and Kimball avenues in The Preserve. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Feb. 15 for the facility which will store process the meat and spread and store burger fixings. The Champion was not made aware of the event.
More than 100 catalytic converters were etched with license plate numbers last Saturday during a Chino Police Department event at the city yard on Schaefer Avenue. Thefts of catalytic converters have spiked in the past couple of years, not only in the Chino Valley, but nationwide.
The Chino Police Department saw a 20 percent and 16 percent increase in burglaries and theft, respectively, from 2021 to 2022, and arrested over 500 people multiple times in the past year, with some arrested close to a dozen times. The data was reported in a letter from the city council to Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, who represents Chino, asking him to oppose legislation that allows criminals back into communities after being arrested and convicted.
