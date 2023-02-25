Sand and sandbags are available for Chino Valley residents in anticipation of the heavy rainfall that will continue through today (Feb. 25) and hit again early next week. In Chino, residents can visit Station 1 at 5078 Schaefer Ave.; Station 3 at 7550 Kimball Ave.; and Station 7 at 5980 Riverside Drive. In Chino Hills, residents can visit Station 2 at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road and Station 4 at 16231 Canon Lane. Residents can fill up to 25 sandbags.

Utility boxes in the City of Chino could soon be wrapped with vinyl photographs after Councilman Chris Flores proposed the idea at the Feb. 7 council meeting. Mr. Flores asked that the matter be placed on a future city council agenda to showcase the city’s scenery and local art. The City of Chino Hills has been wrapping utility boxes with scenic artwork for the past two years.

