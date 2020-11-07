Final results will be certified by Dec. 11.
President
In California, Joe Biden received 7.9 million votes (65.1 percent) and 4 million votes (33 percent) were cast for Donald Trump. In San Bernardino County, 302,270 votes (55.97 percent) were for Mr. Biden and 226,819 votes (42.01 percent) were for President Trump.
Congressional District 39
A close race shows Republican Young Kim ahead of incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros. Ms. Kim has 140,095 votes (50.3 percent) and Mr. Cisneros has 138,385 votes (49.7 percent).
State Senate District 29
Josh Newman, a Democrat, appears to have defeated incumbent Republican Ling Ling Chang.
Mr. Newman received 175,334 votes (51.4 percent) compared to 165,483 votes (48.6 percent) for Ms. Chang. Mr. Newman lost his seat to Ms. Chang in 2018 after he was recalled by voters for supporting a gas tax.
State Assembly District 52
Incumbent Freddie Rodriguez, a Democrat, won State Assembly District 52 which includes Chino.
He received 70,567 votes (69.3 percent) compared to challenger Toni Holle of Chino, a Republican, who received 31,268 votes (30.7 percent).
State Assembly District 55
Incumbent Phillip Chen, a Republican, won re-election for his third two-year term to State Assembly District 55 with 99,112 votes (54.6 percent).
His challenger, Andrew Rodriguez, a Democrat, received 82,318 votes (45.4 percent).
Congressional District 35
Norma Torres, a Democrat, will begin her fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives after defeating Mike Cargile, a Republican. Ms. Torres had 105,985 votes (70.1 percent) and Mr. Cargile received 4,000 votes (29.9 percent).
Propositions
California voters rejected a proposed law to replace the money bail system. They also voted against measures that would require certain medical personnel to work at kidney dialysis clinics, expand residential rent control, add a tax assessment on commercial property, reinstate affirmative action policies and change the minimum voting age to 17 in primary elections.
State voters supported expanding consumer privacy laws and allowing $5.5 billion in state bonds for stem cell and medical research. Voters also approved a measure to classify app-based drivers as independent contractors, a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to prisoners who complete their prison terms, and another amendment allowing certain homeowners to transfer their primary residence tax base to replacement residences.
J and K
San Bernardino County voters approved Measure K, which reduces compensation and limits the term limits for supervisors.
It appears that voters narrowly approved Measure J to adopt a revised charter for the County of San Bernardino. Measure J had 241,235 yes votes and 241,205 no votes as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Nearby cities
Montclair
Corysa Martinez won in an unopposed election for a short term position and Tenice Johnson and Benjamin “Ben” Lopez won the two regular city council seats.
Ontario
In Ontario, Debra Porada and Ruben Valencia were reelected to the city council. City clerk Sheila Mautz and treasurer James Milhiser were also reelected in their positions.
Pomona
Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval was reelected. City council seats were won by John Nolte (1st district), Elizabeth Ontiveros-Cole (4th district) and Robert Torres (6th district). Pomona residents voted against a .75 percent utility tax increase.
Voters adopted a commercial cannabis permit program (58.7 percent in favor) allowing up to eight commercial businesses within an approved overlay in the city and guaranteeing a buffer of 1,000 feet from schools, day care centers, parks and other youth serving facilities.
The overlay excludes parcels within downtown Pomona, east of Reservoir Street and within 600 feet of neighboring city boundaries.
A prior regulation from 2018, prohibiting cannabis businesses within 600 feet of schools and youth facilities was opposed by 50.05 percent of voters.
