A presentation on the city’s progress to limit parking on street sweeping days will be given at a city council workshop at 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The ordinance to restrict parking on street sweeping days was approved by the council on Dec. 6. A previous ordinance applied only to The Preserve and College Park communities.
City staff is expected to discuss whether restricting parking on one side of the street at a time would reduce impacts on residents. The potential of providing technological solutions for automated enforcement is also expected to be discussed.
The changes were prompted by resident complaints about streets not being properly cleaned due to parked vehicles blocking the paths of the street sweeper.
The city council will provide direction to staff to begin the phased implementation of enforcement.
In other business, staff will provide an update on the city’s water infrastructure.
