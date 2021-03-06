The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services have scheduled a mulch giveaway for Chino Hills residents at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
Three products are available: wood chips, mulch, and compost.
Wood chips and mulch can be placed around trees and planting beds to retain moisture. Compost adds nutrients when mixed with soil. Residents should wear face coverings, bring a shovel, container or bags and be ready to confirm their Chino Hills address.
Loading directly into a vehicle or trailer will not be permitted. Each participant is limited to 60 gallons of mulch. Information: (909) 364-2800.
