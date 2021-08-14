A 33-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a party two years ago, the Chino Police Department reported.
Pierce Jesse Mayoral was taken into custody at 4 p.m. at his home in the 15800 block of High Knoll Road in Chino Hills.
He was booked on $10 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, but a judge later granted a lower bail amount.
San Bernardino County jail records indicate Mr. Mayoral was released on bail at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, jail records show.
“A bail enhancement was sought and authorized by a judge due to the severity of the crimes and Mayoral’s criminal history,” Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
A woman walked into the Chino Police Department at 5450 Walnut Ave. at 3:43 p.m. July 23 to report she had been sexually assaulted in 2019, the sergeant said.
Officers were told by the woman the incident took place at a party, and that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.
Detectives interviewed the suspect at his home and took him into custody without incident.
Court records show Mr. Mayoral was charged by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office with two felony counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object, rape, sodomy by force and intent to commit mayhem. An arraignment hearing at West Valley Superior Court on Wednesday did not take place, according to county court records.
