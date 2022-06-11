Little League All-Stars begin June 18
Little League baseball teams from Chino American, Chino National, Canyon Hills and Chino Hills will compete in the annual District 23 All-Star Tournaments, beginning Saturday, June 18.
Teams from Upland National, Upland American, Upland Foothill, Ontario Western, Ontario Mountain View will also compete.
The Major Division games will be played at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., in Chino. The 8-9-10 division will be played at Homer Briggs Park in Ontario and the 9-10-11, intermediate, junior and senior divisions will be played at parks in Upland.
The entire schedule will be printed in next week’s Champion.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Storytime in the Garden
Children can experience nature at a story time held from 10 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday at Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. The event is free and will include crafts and activities for children. Information: (909) 334-3478.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of player seats has been increased. Players must be at least 18 years old.
