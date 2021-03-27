Residents in the Preserve area will have an opportunity to bring their questions and concerns to Chino city staff from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 1 at the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street.
City staff will be available to speak with residents about construction, traffic, code enforcement and any other issues.
Spokeswoman Vivian Castro said there is no set agenda, rather it is an open door period for residents to pop in during the two hour window.
