Local car club president arrested after burnouts in Chino intersection

The president of the Chino-based Alianza Street Trucks car club was arrested Aug. 18 on suspicion of causing $16,000 in damages to the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Riverside Drive by using a 2018 Chevy Silverado truck to perform burnouts.
Chino police said a surveillance camera used by the department’s Real Time Crime Center captured the truck skidding in circles on July 27 as a passenger was hanging out of a side window and an unidentified man in a white shirt was using a cell phone to video the event.
Jose Manuel Banuelos-Rodriguez, 23, of Pomona, was arrested Aug. 18 at his place of employment in the 8400 block of Chino Avenue in Ontario, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Traffic officers identified the vehicle and driver responsible for causing damage in the intersection,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The suspect was arrested, and a court order was served to impound the vehicle for 30 days. The suspect was identified as being the president of a local car club and was arrested for felony vandalism.”
The sergeant said the vandalism took place in the late-night hours.
The Chino Police Department has a zero-tolerance policy on “street takeovers,” which have been frequent in recent months in several Los Angeles and Orange county cities.
“This dangerous behavior unnecessarily places the lives of our community members at risk,” a Chino Police statement read on the day of the suspect’s arrest. “We will continue to investigate accordingly to apprehend participants in these takeovers and utilize resources to improve the safety and quality of life for our community.”
