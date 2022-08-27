Local car club president arrested after burnouts in Chino intersection

A 2018 Chevy Silverado is seen on Chino Police Department surveillance video performing burnouts at Magnolia Avenue and Riverside Drive on July 27. The suspected driver was arrested Aug. 18. 

 Chino Police video image

The president of the Chino-based Alianza Street Trucks car club was arrested Aug. 18 on suspicion of causing $16,000 in damages to the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Riverside Drive by using a 2018 Chevy Silverado truck to perform burnouts. 

Chino police said a surveillance camera used by the department’s Real Time Crime Center captured the truck skidding in circles on July 27 as a passenger was hanging out of a side window and an unidentified man in a white shirt was using a cell phone to video the event.

