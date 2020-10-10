The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to submit a resolution to Gov. Gavin Newsom focusing on three requests:
•Make the process counties must follow to reopen businesses more stable and predictable.
•Attach the state’s testing metric to a fixed number rather than the ever-changing median testing number of all 58 counties.
•Allow communities that have experienced historically low rates of infection, such as those in the county’s rural areas, to reopen.
“The constantly changing criteria for reopening counties have been devastating to our residents and businesses,” said Board Chairman Curt Hagman.
Mr. Hagman said the county has adhered to all state public health guidelines, slowed the spread of COVID-19, lowered hospitalization rates, increased capacity, protected skilled nursing facilities, and implemented extensive testing and tracing programs.
Mr. Hagman noted that San Bernardino County, which spans 20,000 square miles, is the nation’s largest county by area and many of its remote, rural areas have experienced very low rates of COVID-19 infection, but suffered enormously from mandated closures.
“It really isn’t reasonable for far-flung communities with minimal infection rates to endure the same closures and restrictions imposed on populated urban areas,” he said.
The supervisors also expressed concerns regarding changing criteria for reopening.
In late August, the state unveiled its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” which emphasized two benchmarks for allowing businesses to reopen: new cases of infection and the county’s positivity rate.
However, several days later, Gov. Newsom announced an adjustment that included factoring in median testing rates for the state’s 58 counties when determining case rates.
“Frankly, by modifying reopening criteria, the state complicates our ability to manage this crisis,” Mr. Hagman said.
“We have faithfully complied with an array of mandates and are now asking the state to consider the impact of ever-changing rules,” he said.
