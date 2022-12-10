The election in San Bernardino County was officially certified at 9 a.m. Thursday by the Registrar of Voters, 30 days after the Nov. 8 election took place.
Four new faces have emerged as winners in the Chino Valley: Curtis Burton for the Chino City Council, Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe for the Chino Valley Unified School Board, and Tom Haughey for the Chino Valley Fire Board.
Mr. Burton said he is honored to have been placed by voters in the city council District 2 seat and appreciates the support he received from his family and friends.
His goals include supporting public safety, improving the city’s infrastructure, and strengthening the city’s economic vitality.
“Chino is an incredible city and I’m proud to call it my hometown,” he said.
He will replace Councilman Walt Pocock, who is retiring.
Mr. Burton received 48.61 percent of the vote (2,955) compared to Sylvia Orozco’s 26.85 percent (1,632) and Greg Marquez’ 24.54 percent (1,492).
Mr. Burton will take his oath of office at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Chino city council chambers.
Chino Valley school board member-elect Sonja Shaw said she would not have been successful for the District 3 seat without her team and supporters who knocked on doors, waved signs, donated, and called voters.
“I’m extremely grateful to my family and amazing husband who supported me all the way,” she said.
Mrs. Shaw edged out school board president Christina Gagnier, who was just 300 or so votes behind Mrs. Shaw each time unofficial elections results were posted.
Mrs. Shaw received 51.58 percent of the votes (5,190) and Mrs. Gagnier received 48.42 percent (4,873).
Mrs. Shaw, who campaigned on parental rights, said her goals include getting the school district back to the basics with reading, writing, and math, teaching age-appropriate curriculum, and ensuring transparency with parents.
Mr. Monroe, who beat candidate Lisa Greathouse for the District 4 school board seat by 1,055 votes, could not be reached for comment.
He received 55.18 percent of the vote (5,622) compared to Ms. Greathouse’s 44.82 percent (4,567).
Mrs. Shaw and Mr. Monroe will take their oaths of office at the Dec. 15 school board meeting beginning at 6 p.m. at district headquarters.
Tom Haughey, a former Chino City Councilman, beat incumbent Winn Williams by 411 votes for the Chino Valley Fire District Board District 3 seat.
Mr. Haughey got 52.95 percent of the vote (3,690) compared to Mr. Williams’ 47.05 percent (3,279).
“I’m happy and excited to be elected,” Mr. Haughey said. “I will work hard the next four years, making sure our firefighters continue to provide outstanding service to the community.”
Mr. Haughey, a member of the San Bernardino County Planning Commission representing the fourth district that includes Chino and Chino Hills, said he will step down from that position.
He will take the oath of office at the Wednesday, Dec. 14 fire board meeting at 6 p.m. in fire district headquarters.
A long wait
Over the past 30 days, numerous residents have asked why the final certification took as long as it did.
Registrar of Voters media specialist Melissa Eickman explained that one of the multiple tasks that must be completed is the comparison of signatures on all mail ballots received on or before election day, or postmarked by election day and received within seven days of the election.
She said more than 168,000 mail ballots were received by mail (or dropped off at polling places or in drop boxes) and another 24,000 mail ballots were received after election day.
Verifying signatures and unsigned ballot statements is a process that must occur to ensure voters have enough time to correct the problems, she said.
Also involved is the processing and thorough research of all provisional ballots, including confirming that voters have not voted elsewhere in the state, Ms. Eickman said.
Ballots that could not be scanned due to tears, stains, or other damage must be duplicated. Processing all conditional voter registration applications must also take place.
In addition, ballots must be adjudicated when the voter’s intent cannot be determined by the ballot scanners, such as when write-in votes occur or voters make corrections.
A one percent manual tally audit is performed to verify the accuracy of the high-speed ballot scanners, according to Ms. Eickman.
Residents have also inquired as to why approximately 1,800 to 2,000 votes continued to be posted as the amount remaining to be counted over a specific time period.
Ms. Eickman explained that at that point in the canvass, the Registrar of Voters had exhausted its efforts to validate additional ballots.
“The only additional ballots to be added to the results are ones where the voters returned a Signature Verification Statement or an Unsigned Ballot Statement by the Dec. 6 deadline,” she said.
“The Registrar of Voters will not certify the election until all eligible votes are counted, audited and reported,” Ms. Eickman said.
Final election
results
Chino Valley School Board, District 3
•Sonja Shaw 5,190 (51.58%)
•Christina Gagnier 4,873 (48.42%)
Chino Valley School Board, District 4
•Jon Monroe 5,622 (55.18%)
•Lisa Greathouse 4,567 (44.82%)
Chino City Council
District 2
•Curtis Burton 2,955 (48.61%)
•Sylvia Orozco 1,632 (26.85%)
•Gregory Marquez 1,492 (24.54%)
Chino City Council
District 3
•Marc Lucio 2,117 (56.51%)
•Aabir Bushara 970 (25.89%)
•Larry Wu 659 (17.59%)
Chino Hills City
Council, District 1
•Ray Marquez 3,290 (73.19%)
•Jason Zhang 420 (9.34%)
•Wai-Min Liu 403 (8.97%)
•Eddie Wong 373 (8.30%)
Chino Hills City
Council, District 4
•Brian Johsz 2,230 (63.48%)
•Diego Fernandez 1,283 (36.52%)
Chino Valley Fire Board
District 3
•Tom Haughey 3,690 (52.95%)
•Winn Williams 3,279 (47.05%)
Inland Empire Utilities Agency, District 3
•Steve Elie 23,332 (64.87%)
•Winn Williams 12,637 (35.13%)
