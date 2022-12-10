The election in San Bernardino County was officially certified at 9 a.m. Thursday by the Registrar of Voters, 30 days after the Nov. 8 election took place.

Four new faces have emerged as winners in the Chino Valley: Curtis Burton for the Chino City Council, Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe for the Chino Valley Unified School Board, and Tom Haughey for the Chino Valley Fire Board.

