Lynsi Snyder, CEO and owner of burger chain In-N-Out will be the guest speaker at the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 8, 2022 at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee chairwoman Sylvia Nash said the committee is excited that Ms. Snyder accepted the invitation.
“It is truly thrilling to have Lynsi Snyder as our guest speaker given her immensely busy life and the fact that she rarely accepts speaking engagements,” Mrs. Nash said. “We feel so blessed to have her.”
Ms. Snyder, 39, took over as president of In-N-Out in 2010 and became sole owner in 2017 after the death of her father, uncle and grandparents.
She was an only child and the only grandchild of founders Harry and Esther Snyder.
Ms. Snyder is actively involved with the In-N-Out Burger Foundation and founded the Slave 2 Nothing Foundaton with her husband Sean Ellingson.
The foundation fights against human trafficking and creates public awareness.
Ms. Snyder is an evangelical Christian and an avid drag racing fan, regularly competing in drag-racing events.
The mayor’s prayer breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Feb. 8, 2022 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
Information: email Mrs. Nash at info@cvmayors breakfast.com.
To register or to become a sponsor, visit business.chinovalleychamber.com/events.
