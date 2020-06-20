A “Night Fishing” event will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave. in Chino. Cost is $5 per vehicle, $8 per fisherman.
The first 100 fishermen will receive a gift.
Social distancing rules will be enforced.
All participants who are at least 16 years old must have a California State Fishing License, officials said.
Information: 387-2757 or events@parks.sbcounty.org.
