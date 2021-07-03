Independence Day, which falls on Sunday this year, will be observed as a federal holiday on Monday, July 5.
Federal, state, and county offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
In Chino Hills, city facilities and the police department lobby will be closed. Residential trash collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
Chino Hills city staff is available on call to respond to emergencies by calling (909) 364-2860.
City facilities in Chino will also be closed.
Residential trash collection will not be delayed. Put your carts out for service on your regularly scheduled day.
The Chino Hills and Chino libraries will be closed.
Most banks are closed, but grocery stores and retail businesses are expected to be open.
The Champion office will be closed.
