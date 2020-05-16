Longtime Chino resident Myrna Perez is hoping her art of animated characters on the driveway and the sidewalk in front of her home is giving her neighbors something to cheer about during the coronavirus pandemic.
She spent 15 days using chalk to draw several characters including Lightning McQueen from the animated movie “Cars,” the family of “The Incredibles,” Kermit the Frog and Fozzy Bear in front of her home at 13346 Norton Ave., Chino.
“The movie ‘Inside Out’ is one of my grandson’s favorites and I drew the characters from that movie and got carried away from there,” Mrs. Perez said May 6. Mrs. Perez said she has lived in Chino since the 1960s and in her current home with her husband Steve Perez, a retired U.S. Marine, since 1976.
She took art classes in high school and college, but “I do it for fun.”
She said walkers and joggers have been respectful by stepping into the street to avoid the art and her neighbors have been appreciative of her work.
“They all thank me for doing it,” Mrs. Perez said.
More art, however, may not happen anytime soon.
“It’s too hot right now, plus I need more chalk. I ran out,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.