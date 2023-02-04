Nine Chino Hills High, four Ayala High and three Chino High student-athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Chino Hills athletes are Rylee Mooberry, soccer, Arizona Christian University; Patrick Lagura, golf, University of La Verne; Kade Musser, football, Western Colorado University; Jayla Penate, softball, Bloomfield College; Aidan Langley, baseball, Azusa Pacific University; Christian Takahashi, baseball, University of La Verne; Olivia Hill, softball, Fresno State University; Madison Oliver, soccer, Ottawa University; and Isabella Calagna, softball, Trinity College.
