Chino Valley YMCA will offer its February swim lessons for children ages 3 to 12 at 6555 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
Lessons will be held with social distancing requirements. Swim instructors will teach from the pool deck while wearing a face covering and small children will be required to have a parent with them in the pool.
Cost is $40 for YMCA members.
Information: weymca.org or call 597-7445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.