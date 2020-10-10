The City of Chino is asking residents and business owners to weigh in on housing issues by taking an online survey available on the city’s website, cityofchino.org/housing element, through Monday, Oct. 19.
The survey will be used in a public review draft of a housing plan to be released by the city this winter.
The plan will address the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, or RHNA numbers determined by the state.
The state calls for 6,959 housing units to be added in Chino from 2021 to 2029 as follows: very low income 2,106, low income 1,281, moderate income 1,200 and above moderate income 2,373.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa speaking on a video on the city website, said a Housing Element Policy document will “shape the future of housing in Chino, prioritizing the values expressed by our stakeholders.”
She said the plan will also make the city eligible for grants and funding sources to support the plan to meet future housing growth for the eight-year cycle.
Information: city planner Warren Morelion, 334-3332 or wmorelion@cityofchino.org.
