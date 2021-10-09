Sept. 30 disaster preparedness open house

Charla Spence, seated at the 72-hour emergency kit booth, interacts with a resident at the Sept. 30 disaster preparedness open house at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chino Hills. Approximately 150 people attended. A church spokesperson said due to the high attendance, the event will likely be repeated. Numerous booths were set up in the gym including emergency food storage, safe water storage, generators, and HAM radio communication.

