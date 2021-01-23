Physical education teacher Maureen Bromley with 29 years of teaching experience to draw from, is constantly looking for new ways to keep her students at Canyon Hills Junior High engaged in her classes during distance learning.
“Exercise is good for dealing with stress,” she said. “We are trying to keep them moving.”
She searches for activities online, and also develops her own.
Pre-recorded videos are used in her class for yoga, modified weight lifting and strength training exercises.
Ms. Bromley said the school district does not fund these resources.
The requirement for physical education is two classes of 80 minutes each and one class of 35 minutes per week.
Keeping her students engaged remotely is challenging, Ms. Bromley said.
They recently finished a cultural dance unit, which is offered every year in conjunction with junior high history curriculum.
Because her students enjoyed the dance unit, she searched to find videos on Zumba, a cardio fitness program that combines Latin and international music with dance moves, but found none that were appropriate for junior high, she said.
Retired teacher Jeffie Mackey, a Zumba instructor and personal friend, offered to help and the two worked together to create a video.
The dance video produced by Mrs. Mackey using her cell phone is 20 minutes long.
“It took many trial and error attempts. The learning curve was great, but she persevered and I am looking forward to sharing the end result with my students,” Ms. Bromley said.
The video must first be reviewed by the school district, she added.
Ms. Bromley said technology is one of the hardest things about virtual classrooms because teachers have to regularly troubleshoot issues as they come up.
“The coolest thing is having alumni teachers coming back to lend us their support,” she said.
Mrs. Mackey, 63, said, “I applaud her for reaching out to try new things. Teachers don’t have that face-to-face excitement now. They have to try to connect virtually with students.”
The Chino resident taught physical education for 21 years at Canyon Hills Junior High until she retired in 2013.
A former marathon runner, she began Zumba classes for aerobic exercise after experiencing a back injury.
Three years ago, she became an instructor.
“I hope that coming out of COVID, students will look at different exercises that maybe they haven’t thought about before,” Ms. Bromley said.
