Two homes proposed on vacant land just north of the former maternity hotel on Woodglen Drive, west of Frost Avenue, in Chino Hills will undergo a custom home design review by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday during an online meeting.
The homes would be located in a four-parcel subdivision that includes the home at 15250 Woodglen Drive that was illegally converted into a 17-bedroom maternity hotel eight years ago for women who gave birth in the United States and returned with their babies to their homes in China.
Applicant Jer-Jie Liu is seeking design review for a 4,686-square foot home with an attached 1,706-square foot six-car garage to be located at the future 15234 Woodglen, and Jem Liu is seeking design review for a 4,268-square foot home with an attached 1,063-square foot, four-car garage to be located at the future 15244 Woodglen Drive.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter code 87939548952.
