Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne surprised the community Tuesday night when he attended the Fontana City Council meeting to accept his new position as the Fontana City Manager.
His last day in Chino will be Friday, April 15.
Mr. Ballantyne’s departure was unexpected and comes at a time when Chino is going through a housing and population boom in The Preserve.
The Chino City Council held a special closed session meeting at noon on Thursday to discuss the next steps.
After Mr. Ballantyne was introduced to the community by the Fontana City Council, he said he was looking forward to serving the residents of Fontana. His first day as City Manager will be April 18.
Mr. Ballantyne will earn a base salary of $315,000, not including benefits.
“I recognize this is a lot of money and there are a lot of benefits associated with that,” Mr. Ballantyne told the Fontana City Council. “I’m also giving up a great opportunity in the City of Chino, but I’m amazed at this council. Certainly, the council and their leadership has attracted me here.”
Mr. Ballantyne, whose contract was extended by the Chino City Council in October 2021, was making $286,291 a year, not including benefits.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said Mr. Ballantyne will be an asset to Fontana as it continues to undergo a population boom of its own. Fontana is the second largest city in San Bernadino County.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said the city is thrilled to have someone with Mr. Ballantyne’s experience and leadership.
Mr. Ballantyne, a Chino resident, has been the city manager for Chino since 2012. Under his leadership, a $26 million Chino Police facility was built, 2,200 residential units at College Park were developed and 12,000 residential units and a commercial center are underway in The Preserve.
Mr. Ballantyne and his wife, Michelle, have two sons.
