Christmas tree lighting for community today
Inland Hills Church in Chino is inviting families to attend a Christmas tree lighting event from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Dec. 5) at 14670 Ramona Ave.
The church invites residents to “grab their ugly Christmas sweater” and join the festivities that will include a Christmas market, live music, gingerbread houses, train rides, food trucks, a 30-foot tree and more.
Pre-registration is recommended by visiting inland hills.com/Christmas.
Holiday dinner at American Legion
A holiday dinner will be held at 6 p.m. until the food is gone Friday, Dec. 11 at the American Legion Chino Post 299, 13179 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Ave. The $12 meal will include turkey, ham and all the trimmings. An auction for gift baskets will be held. Residents may eat at the Legion or take the meal home. Information: 628-2080.
Needy families asked to call police for toys
Families in hardship who need Christmas gifts for their children up to age 16 may contact Sgt. Laura Addy to place their names on a registration list no later than Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Residents who live in Chino Hills and in the West End of San Bernardino County may email name, address, age and gender of their children, and gift preference to Sgt. Addy by emailing her at laddy@sbcsd.org.
Recipients will pick up the gifts in a drive-through event Sunday, Dec. 20. Gifts will be loaded into vehicles after registration confirmation.
Toy collection
Chino Police Department has set up two toy collection boxes in its front lobby, 5450 Guardian Way in Chino.
Donated toys will be given to UChooz, which will distribute gifts to children. Toys are needed for infant to teen children.
The front lobby is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Toys will be collected through Dec. 10.
Ayala Park will become a winter wonderland
A winter light show, scavenger hunt raffle, performances, and Santa photos will be featured at a drive-through “Chino Youth Christmas Winter Wonderland Spectacular” 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Event registration for Chino residents is underway. Registration for non-residents opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Time slots are 6 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8 p.m.
The event will replace the annual Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Information: 334-3258, or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Holiday craft fair at Legion
The Chino American Legion Post 299 will hold a holiday craft fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at 13179 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Ave. Social distancing rules will be in place. Vendors who would like to sell their items may call the Legion at 628-2080.
Photos with Santa
Chino Youth Museum will offer photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the museum, 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Cost is free for museum members, $10 for non-members. Reservations are required by calling 334-3258.
Legion Holiday BBQ fundraiser
Chino American Legion Post 299 will host a holiday barbecue fundraising dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Presale tickets purchased before Dec. 9 are $12. After that date, cost is $15.
Barbecued ribs, chuck wagon style beans, homemade coleslaw, corn on the cob and a roll will be served.
Gift baskets will be raffled. Information: 628-2080.
Chino Neighborhood House
Chino Neighborhood House will collect unwrapped toy donations and sports equipment through the second week of December at several businesses in Chino and Chino Hills.
Toy drop boxes are located in Chino at Los Portales Restaurant, Papachino’s Restaurant, Old Fashion Donuts, Super Chili Burgers, Chino Neighborhood House, Cannataro’s Restaurant, Chino Café, Papa John’s Pizza, Chino Hills Pizza, Jia Pon Bakery, The Patio Grill and Cantina, Casa Sanchez, New York Pizzeria, Topos, The Perfect Spot, Andy’s Express Wash, and St. Margaret Mary Church and School.
In Chino Hills, locations are Bravo Burger, Baskin Robbins, and Archibald’s.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@yahoo.com.
Winter wonderland photo opps
Frosty’s Forest Christmas Trees on Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino has several holiday-themed areas for photo opportunities.
Cost is $15 per person, children under 12 are free. Santa Claus will be available for a fee 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. COVID guidelines will be followed. Information: frostysforest.com or call (971) 303-3486.
“Little Elves” holiday activity for ages 3 to 5
Registration is open for the City of Chino Community Services Department’s “Little Elves” crafting class for ages three to five.
The class will be held virtually from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Cost is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. A personalized box with materials to make Christmas crafts and holiday snack projects is included.
Information: 334-3258.
Toy drive collection Dec. 12
Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez will host a holiday drive-up open house and toy drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at his district office at 13160 Seventh St., Chino.
New, unwrapped toys will be collected and later distributed to families living in the assemblyman’s district that includes Chino, Ontario, Montclair Pomona, Diamond Bar and Fontana.
Information: 902-9606 or asmdc.org.
Chino Hills Police collecting toys
The Chino Hills Police Department is accepting unwrapped toys for its holiday toy drive from now until Friday, Dec. 18 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the police lobby, 14077 Peyton Drive, in the government center.
Items will be accepted for needy children up to 16 years old. Gift cards for teens and sports equipment are welcome. A box wrapped in red holiday paper will be placed near the door. Information: 364-2045.
Self Storage to collect toys
Chino Self Storage and Chino Hills Self Storage will collect toys at its facilities through Friday, Dec. 11 for Toys for Tots.
“The objective of the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation is to help needy children experience joy at Christmas,” according to a company statement.
Dropoff locations are: Chino Hills Self Storage at 15315 Red Barn Court in Chino Hills and Chino Self Storage at 15950 Euclid Ave. in Chino.
Information: Chino Hills location, 393-8898; Chino location, 393-8818.
Gift cards for school district’s HOPE and CARE programs
The Chino Valley school district is collecting gift cards through Dec. 18 for students and families affected by the pandemic and other financial concerns.
Cards in any amount are sought from Target, Walmart, Stater Bros. and fast food chains.
A holiday greeting card or note with words of encouragement may be included.
Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the HOPE Center (rooms H and J) at the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino.
Information: 628-1201 ext. 8960.
Real estate team collecting food
Thomas Ryan Real Estate in Chino Hills is hosting its ninth annual holiday food drive with the goal of collecting more than 1,400 bags of food for Chino Neighborhood House.
The real estate team will pick up non-perishable food items donated by residents.
Bags should be left at the edge of the driveway.
To schedule a pickup, call or text Thomas Ryan at 334-2049.
Santa at The Shoppes
A COVID-compliant Santa Claus is appearing at The Shoppes at Chino Hills until Thursday, Dec. 24.
The team will disinfect the set between photos so patience is encouraged.
For prices and hours, call 993-4157 or visit shoppesatchinohills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.