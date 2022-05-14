Chino Valley Masonic Lodge

 

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Chino Valley Masonic Lodge celebrate Cinco de Mayo with its first fundraiser, a street taco festival, to raise money to support community programs. The recently-reopened lodge, located at 6050 Riverside Drive, raised $1,000. Shown at the table are (from left) Chuck Bridges, Geneva Bridges, Jerry Ayala, and “Chef Rafa,” whose company catered the event.

