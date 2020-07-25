Lifestream will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 26 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
People at least 15 years old can donate, and all donors under 17 will need written parental consent.
Donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Face masks will be required, donors will have their temperatures checked and a COVID-19 symptom review will take place.
Information: lstream.org or (800) 879-4484.
