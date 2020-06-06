Ontario Christian High School had 96 graduates from the Class of 2020.
Candidates for graduation are:
Lawrence Aboukhalil, Emma Albers, Rebecca Allen, Taylor Alm, Andrew Anaya, Hailey Apostolou, Selena Balderas, Sierra Banuelos, Micchi Berry, Jaclyn Blattner, Brooke Buckly, Charlie Camarata, Mikayla Campbell, Elsa Chen, Spencer Cherry, Joshua Claveria, Nicholas Colon, Serenity Contreras, Hayden Cornell, Christie Counts, Thomas Darney, Karizma DeCasas, Breanna Dodge, Trenton Englebrecht, Jacob Estrada, Ella Feng, Cole Fikse, Annika Flores, Mia Galdamez, Aaron Gaudy, Richard Guan, Kaitlyn Hawkins, Henry He, Jeremiah Hinojoza, Jenna Holmes, Jane Hwang, Justen Iglesias, Jalyn Ito, Joey Ji, Nolan Jorgenson, Jay Kim, Sydnee Koop, Cody Laidlaw, Jonathan Lam, Caleb Lanting, Nancy Li, Isaac Liang, Nathaniel Lozano, Shaylan Macera, Mariam Martinez, Michaela Martinez, John McBrearty, Joshua McTarsney, Ryan Mendez, JohnMark Mendoza, Katherine Millo, Luis Montes, Connor Mooneyhan, Raymond Moors, Alexis Mouw, Mikaela Mouw, Eve Nava, Joshua Navarro, Ashlyn Noreen, Erica Parada-Mendez, Alexander Peauroi, Vincent Pedroza, Chad Phillips, Ryan Poling, Anisa Quintanilla, Clarisa Quintanilla, Sergio Ramirez, Evan Sadler, Matthew Sanchez, Alexander Schloeman, Jacqueline Schmeling, Dylan Schwartz, Daniel Serna, Logan Stache, Jason Stewart, Eli Stool, Tyler Sutton, Peyton Tazelaar, Ashlyn tenBerge, Hailey Tomashek, Rachel Torres, Daniel Trani, Raina Tuzzolino, Steele Twiford, Slater Vis, Giselle Vogel, Sophia Walski, Olaf Yang, Jordan Young, Carlos Zhang and Zachary Zhou.
