Ontario Police arrested a 22-year-old Chino man April 17 on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, eight days after a suspected street race on Euclid Avenue left one man dead and another with serious injuries.
A car carrying the two people slammed into trees and broke in half in the southbound lanes of Euclid Avenue in front of the Home Depot store just north of Riverside Drive around 3:30 p.m. on April 9, police said.
The crash caused the southbound lanes of Riverside Drive to close for several hours to allow Ontario Police to investigate.
Ruben Lopez Gomez was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to jail records.
He is facing one count of gross vehicular manslaughter and one count of hit and run causing injury or death, records show.
He was arrested at 12:05 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Mountain Avenue in Chino.
Ontario Police investigators said the crash took place when the drivers of two cars were suspected of taking part in a street race, said Officer Eliseo Guerrero.
“One of the vehicles lost control at a high rate of speed and struck several trees, severely injuring the driver and killing the passenger,” Officer Guerrero said. “The driver of the other involved vehicle drove over debris as he fled the scene.”
The names, ages and cities of residences of the driver and passenger have not been released.
Anyone with information can call Ontario Police at 986-6711, Officer Guerrero at 408-1739 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.