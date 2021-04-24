Open land on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road will soon be developed with 220 townhomes on 23 acres north of Avenida de Portugal, across the street from Vila Borba Park where the dog park is located.
Before that can happen, the Chino Hills City Council will have to approve six resolutions when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The planning commission approved the project in January but the city council must make decisions on the proposed zone change, general plan amendment, an amendment to The Shoppes Specific Plan to transfer 60 units to the vacant Shoppes 2 site at the southeast corner of Shoppes and City Center drives, and other plan components.
The zone change is required because the existing zoning allows for a five-acre commercial center and 280 multi-family homes.
Project developer Lennar Homes asked to eliminate the commercial center and build 220 attached townhouses instead.
Because the project reduces the number of units from 280 to 220, a transfer of the remaining 60 units to The Shoppes 2 site is proposed.
The “Belo” project is the fourth phase in the Vila Borba development (planning area four) consisting of 36 two-story buildings.
A representative for Lennar Homes told the commission in January that if all goes as planned, model homes could begin construction in December.
Vila Borba
The entire Vila Borba development spans 336 acres on the east and west sides of Butterfield Ranch Road and was approved by the city council in 2006.
More than 200 acres have been preserved as open space including parks, paseos, wetlands, manufactured open space and existing manufactured slopes, according to a city staff report.
Phase one and two have been developed and phase three will include a tract of 19 two-story large single-family homes on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road.
Lennar is the third developer of Vila Borba, preceded by Standard Pacific and later CalAtlantic.
The property had been owned by the Borba family since the early 1940s and was used for grazing and dairy operations.
The family’s Portuguese heritage is reflected in the name of the public collector road, Avenida de Portugal.
Belo homes
“Belo,” translated “beautiful” in Portuguese, will consist of townhomes ranging from 2,899 to 3,316-square-feet with three to four bedrooms.
According to a city staff report, projections for the Belo townhomes based on comparable townhomes in the city could range from $600,000 to $700,000.
The developer presented the plans to the surrounding neighbors on Dec. 29, 2020.
The houses will feature Spanish Colonial and Italianate architectural styles.
As part of the project, downstream detention basin improvements must be made on city-owned land on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road and Park Crest Drive.
The public may participate in the meeting by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or by calling (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Residents also have the option of watching the meeting as it is broadcast live on the city’s website at chino hills.org/videostreaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.