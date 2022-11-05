The community is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second school in The Preserve in Chino at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at its future location on East Preserve Loop at market Street, south of Pine Avenue.
This will be the second school in the rapidly-growing Preserve where half of the community has school-aged children.
The existing school, Cal Aero Preserve Academy that opened in 2009 on Main Street, south of Kimball Avenue, has exceeded its capacity. The Chino Valley Unified School District is seeking input from the community on suggested names for the K-8 school.
Residents may submit recommendations until Thursday, Dec. 15 by visiting the school district website at chino.k12.ca.us and selecting “Measure G” at the bottom of the webpage.
On that evening, Dec. 15, the school board will hold a hearing on the proposed names and accept comments from the public. On Jan. 19, 2023, the board will entertain comments and select the name of the school. The Preserve is a 5,226-acre community in southeast Chino developed by Lewis Group of Companies.
