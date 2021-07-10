The City of Chino Hills will hold weekly blood drives from noon to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through the end of September at the Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, next to the police station.
There is a critical need for blood donations throughout Southern California.
LifeStream is accepting donations of all types, especially those in the type O group, which is a universal donor.
Blood donors must be in good health, must be at least 15 years old, and must show valid photo identification.
Minors must provide a completed parental consent form available online at lstream.org.
Those who have been vaccinated for COVID may still donate blood.
Appointments are recommended and can be made online.
Visit chinohills.org/blood drives or call (800) 879-4484 for more information or to make an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome.
LifeStream continues to require donors to wear face coverings.
Life Stream is testing all successful blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
This testing is provided free of charge as an additional benefit to donors.
The test shows whether you have been exposed to the virus in the past, not if you are currently infected.
Visit chinohills.org/antibodytestFAQs for additional information.
