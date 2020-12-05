Rhythm of Life Church in Chino invites the community to its fifth annual benefit called “Christmas Acts of Kindness for the Homeless” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12.
Proceeds will support Isaiah’s Rock community outreach in Chino that feeds the hungry and helps the homeless.
Rhythm of Life is pastored by Beverly J. Powell of Chino.
Prior to COVID, the congregation met at 16250 Homecoming Drive in the Preserve, but now meets virtually.
Pastor Powell said the first church service was held in her home on Easter Sunday 2017.
The benefit event will feature music, prayer, speakers, and a raffle.
“We normally would do a live event with entertainment and speakers,” said the pastor.
Despite the pandemic, the fundraiser will still take place, she added.
Donors will be eligible to win a Christmas gift basket valued at $350.
Pastor Powell said Rhythm of Life offers support for people during these trying times to help them turn fear into faith. “The antidote to fear is faith and it’s only a thought away,” she said.
Online resources include virtual Bible study, weekly words of encouragement, Sunday service, and prayer.
For details, visit rhythmoflifechurch1.org.
