The City of Chino Hills is hoping that a second road study suggesting that trucks with more than four axles be banned on State Route 142, known as Carbon Canyon Road, will be accepted by Caltrans headquarters in Sacramento.
The Public Works Commission on Wednesday night recommended approval of the study that must be approved by multiple agencies before trucks can be restricted.
“Based on the red tape, what is your best guess as to when this could happen,” asked Commissioner Bob Goodwin.
“Optimistically, I will say early next summer,” responded engineering manager Carl Hassel. “Keep your fingers crossed.”
In 2014, Mr. Goodwin arranged a series of neighborhood meetings called “Traffic Safety Coalition” with Mayor Ray Marquez, residents, and Caltrans, resulting in advisory signs placed on both sides of Carbon Canyon Road.
Residents were concerned that a growing number of big rigs were traversing the road and getting stuck in the S-curves, causing traffic accidents and tie-ups.
Mayor Marquez informed the residents that Caltrans suggested that Brea and Chino Hills produce a study and resolutions asking for a ban on big rigs.
The two cities shared the costs for a $70,000 study that suggested specific improvements including banning tractor-semis over 30 feet from kingpin to rear axle.
Carbon Canyon Road extends from Chino Hills Parkway to Valencia Avenue in Brea and is in the jurisdiction of both Caltrans 8 (Chino Hills) and Caltrans 12 (Brea).
Each city submitted resolutions to Caltrans in 2019 but when it went to Sacramento, Caltrans officials balked, saying that the state legislature would have to make the decision.
The city continued pursuing the matter and Caltrans began a feasibility study to address the S-curves in spring 2021.
A second study was paid for by Chino Hills in the amount of $27,100 (approved Wednesday) completed by the same consultant, Iteris, Inc.
Erik Simonsen, the only resident in the audience, said he was gratified that after years of hard work by many individuals, a restriction agreement has been reached.
City officials vowed they would push hard this time by meeting with Caltrans representatives once the study is sent to Sacramento.
The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the study at the Nov. 22 meeting where a resolution will be approved. The matter will then go to the Brea City Council.
The resolutions will be submitted to the local Caltrans offices and then to headquarters in Sacramento.
