The City of Chino Hills is hoping that a second road study suggesting that trucks with more than four axles be banned on State Route 142, known as Carbon Canyon Road, will be accepted by Caltrans headquarters in Sacramento.

The Public Works Commission on Wednesday night recommended approval of the study that must be approved by multiple agencies before trucks can be restricted.

