Family members of Chino American Little League co-founder Amado “Mayo” Briones gather near the new plaque that was installed last Saturday morning at the Chino American fields at Ayala Park. Pictured are, from left, Chico Briones, Vera Briones, Angie Cameron, Estella Briones and Chuck Briones. Dozens of people attended the hour-long cermony. Mr. Briones died in 1998.
