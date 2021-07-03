Scholarship students honored

Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Michelle Knight Reinhardt, a board member of the Chino Cultural Foundation, present scholarships to graduating high school seniors Aidan Murillo, Wynn Phaychanpheng and S. Robert Meredith at the June 15 city council meeting. Aiden received the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship and Wynn and S. Robert were each awarded a Chino Cultural Foundation Youth Arts Scholarship. Award recipients not in attendance were Charis Bergey, Gianni Gibbs and Diego Turner (Chino Cultural Foundation Youth Arts Scholarship) and Charlize Dubon of Buena Vista Continuation High who received the inaugural 2021 Rose Ann Hammond Scholarship in memory of former Buena Vista teacher Rose Ann Hammond who died earlier this year.
