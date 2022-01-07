A Baldwin Park man accused of repeatedly targeting a victim, his family and business by stealing mail, a vehicle and burglarizing their business was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Chino Hills Police Department.
Julian Enrique Segura, 23, was booked on $200,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, deputies said today.
Mr. Segura was arrested at 2:44 p.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Temple City Boulevard in Temple City, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“Mr. Segura burglarized the victim’s vehicle, stole his mail, burglarized his business, used the victim’s identity to steal money from the victim and attempted to open several credit card accounts,” Chino Hills police said in a statement.
The crimes took place in the 2900 block of Steeple Chase in Chino Hills and the 4000 block of Riverside Drive in the unincorporated area of Chino, police said.
“Deputies identified Mr. Segura as the suspect and conducted a search of the suspect vehicle and the location where Mr. Segura temporarily lived,” police said. “Deputies located numerous items of evidence, which linked Mr. Segura to the crimes.”
Mr. Segura is facing charges of possession of stolen property, commercial burglary, grand theft, identity theft and vehicle theft, police said.
